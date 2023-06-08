First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,696,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,310,000 after acquiring an additional 743,808 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 58.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,210,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 997.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,091 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Securities dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.61 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $99,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $99,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 153,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $997,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,012,493 shares in the company, valued at $365,201,454.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

