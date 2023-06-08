First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of B&G Foods worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,268,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,818,000 after acquiring an additional 145,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,884,000 after acquiring an additional 453,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after acquiring an additional 85,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after acquiring an additional 101,926 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 833,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 33,557 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BGS. Barclays upped their price target on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

B&G Foods Price Performance

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $969.78 million, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 0.43.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.18 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -172.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $185,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,531.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

