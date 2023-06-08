First Trust Advisors LP Buys 112,149 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 235.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,149 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 22.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 35.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

