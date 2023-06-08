First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 42,926 Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider James Douglas Price sold 8,524 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $127,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider James Douglas Price sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $127,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 1,220,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $17,690,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,530,713 shares of company stock valued at $226,186,036 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -275.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.