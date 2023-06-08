First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 384,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 108,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 103,658 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 94,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In related news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 22,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $546,651.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $21.49 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.89.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $120.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.24 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.