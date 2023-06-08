First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125,624 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,610 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth $15,849,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 737.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,268,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,378,000 after buying an additional 1,997,559 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth $7,711,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,038,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,460,000 after buying an additional 948,879 shares in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on ICL Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America cut ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ICL Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

ICL Group Price Performance

ICL Group Increases Dividend

NYSE ICL opened at $5.48 on Thursday. ICL Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

