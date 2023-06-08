First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,505 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Entravision Communications worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 598,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entravision Communications news, CEO Christopher T. Young bought 10,510 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $43,091.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,591. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th.

NYSE EVC opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $414.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.33 million during the quarter. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

