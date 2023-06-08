First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,131 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Beauty Health worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in Beauty Health by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,071,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 365,790 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Beauty Health by 390.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,752,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,408 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,369,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Beauty Health by 449.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKIN opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The Beauty Health Company has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.13.

SKIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

