First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,426 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fisker were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Fisker by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fisker by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker Trading Up 5.9 %

NYSE:FSR opened at $6.19 on Thursday. Fisker Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Fisker

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Fisker had a negative net margin of 103,404.73% and a negative return on equity of 103.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1550.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fisker news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Fisker Profile

(Get Rating)

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.