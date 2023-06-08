First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 621,108 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NYMT. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

NYMT stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $906.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61.

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.