First Trust Advisors LP Has $740,000 Stock Position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) by 114.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,729 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Amerant Bancorp worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 65,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Gerald P. Plush acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,897.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $80,375. 13.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $20.74 on Thursday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $701.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.91 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

