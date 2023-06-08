First Trust Advisors LP Has $760,000 Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.76. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

