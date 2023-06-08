First Trust Advisors LP Has $783,000 Stock Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Premier Financial worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 178.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 158.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFC. TheStreet downgraded Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Premier Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Premier Financial Price Performance

PFC stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $30.80.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Premier Financial had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $68.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 46.97%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.