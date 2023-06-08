First Trust Advisors LP Has $784,000 Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 241,746 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Tutor Perini worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Cadence Bank bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Tutor Perini by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sidney J. Feltenstein purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $447,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 292,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,354.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $358.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($1.82). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $906.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Tutor Perini’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

