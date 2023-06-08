First Trust Advisors LP Has $793,000 Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Manitowoc worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 18.9% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

MTW stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $632.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.41. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

