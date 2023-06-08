First Trust Advisors LP Has $793,000 Stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Seneca Foods worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the third quarter worth $116,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 57.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 47.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seneca Foods Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.90. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $68.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Seneca Foods

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

