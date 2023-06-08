First Trust Advisors LP Has $809,000 Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 207,658 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Shares of HL opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

See Also

