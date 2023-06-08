First Trust Advisors LP Has $829,000 Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,465 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in XPeng were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,928,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 224,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the period. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XPEV opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $745.28 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. On average, analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $9.80 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays downgraded XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

