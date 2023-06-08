First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,396 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 382,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,524,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth $9,356,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $7.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

NYSE TME opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

