First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213,286 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Chimera Investment worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,472,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 493,047 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CIM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

CIM stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $189.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.