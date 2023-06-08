First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,819 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of UWM worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UWM by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,747,000 after purchasing an additional 401,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UWM by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 558,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,522,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 44,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

UWM Price Performance

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $503.67 million, a P/E ratio of 90.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63. UWM Holdings Co. has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $6.35.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). UWM had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. UWM’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UWMC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

