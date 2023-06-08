First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,056 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Forestar Group worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Forestar Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Forestar Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOR opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Forestar Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18.

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,267 shares in the company, valued at $146,212.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

