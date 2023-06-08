First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 3rd quarter valued at $939,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on IMCR. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Immunocore from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Immunocore Stock Up 0.6 %

Immunocore Profile

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $69.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 0.58.

(Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.