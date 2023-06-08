First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,859 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Playtika were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Playtika by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,498,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 529,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Playtika in the third quarter worth about $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Playtika by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Get Playtika alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Playtika news, major shareholder On Chau sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $5,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,310,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,947,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 79,810,506 shares of company stock valued at $635,919,313 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Playtika Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Playtika from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Playtika from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Playtika had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 84.87%. The firm had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Playtika

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.