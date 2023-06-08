First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 67,431 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,914,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,473 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.8% in the third quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,731,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,319 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,342,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,664,000 after acquiring an additional 559,554 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.7% in the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 4,596,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,462,000 after acquiring an additional 162,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

NYSE:ZTO opened at $27.24 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.02.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC lifted their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

