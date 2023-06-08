First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,335 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $240.14 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $248.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

