First Trust Advisors LP Sells 13,791 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NHI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $1,752,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NHI stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average is $53.48. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.