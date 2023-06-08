First Trust Advisors LP Sells 14,453 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,453 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 33.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $15.67 on Thursday. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

