First Trust Advisors LP Sells 184,404 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 184,404 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Knowles were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 72,745 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Knowles by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,944,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,341,000 after buying an additional 122,625 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Knowles by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of KN opened at $17.54 on Thursday. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $202,725.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

