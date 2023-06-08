First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,891 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Intrepid Potash worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 480.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intrepid Potash

In other Intrepid Potash news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 41,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $835,904.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,635,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,655,403.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 41,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $835,904.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,635,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,655,403.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 43,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $863,248.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,677,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,021,724.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.03.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $86.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on IPI. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intrepid Potash from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intrepid Potash in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Intrepid Potash Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions.

