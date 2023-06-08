First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,077 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 391.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 35,990 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 593.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 217,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,991,000 after acquiring an additional 186,469 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.01 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.98 and its 200 day moving average is $106.68.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

