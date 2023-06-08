First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,125 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of CTO Realty Growth worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 362,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CTO opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.21 million, a P/E ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at CTO Realty Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is -447.06%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 12,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $206,142.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 173,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,212.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $41,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,192.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 12,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $206,142.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,212.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 87,422 shares of company stock worth $1,419,794 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTO shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.