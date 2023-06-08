First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,216 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock opened at $142.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.75. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

