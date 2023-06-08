First Trust Advisors LP Sells 231,761 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,761 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in GDS were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 109.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.94.

Shares of GDS opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.68.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $348.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

