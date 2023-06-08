First Trust Advisors LP Sells 24,324 Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,324 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QFIN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Qifu Technology by 135.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 49,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,355,000 after acquiring an additional 299,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qifu Technology stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.40. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84.

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.28). Qifu Technology had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $524.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Qifu Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Qifu Technology. Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company’s proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

