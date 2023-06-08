First Trust Advisors LP Sells 249,922 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 249,922 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bruker were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Bruker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Bruker by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $75.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average is $72.53. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $6,858,836.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,210,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,157,010.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,301,816.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,352,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,864,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $6,858,836.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,210,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,157,010.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,478 shares of company stock worth $26,690,354. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

