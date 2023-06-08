First Trust Advisors LP Sells 4,318 Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Bridge Investment Group worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,849,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,331,000 after buying an additional 304,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,471,000 after buying an additional 45,059 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,810,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after buying an additional 44,118 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 156,156 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BRDG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Bridge Investment Group Trading Up 3.9 %

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

BRDG opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $341.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.