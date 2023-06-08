First Trust Advisors LP Sells 5,168 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Zynex worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ZYXI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Zynex Stock Performance

Zynex stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $332.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. Zynex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Zynex had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynex Profile

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

