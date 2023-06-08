First Trust Advisors LP Sells 7,705 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 277,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 113,180 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Omnicell by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 253,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 144,830 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 349,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Omnicell by 32,680.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 19,608 shares during the period.

Omnicell Stock Up 2.0 %

OMCL stock opened at $75.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $125.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.85, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Omnicell

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.22.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

