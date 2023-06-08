First Trust Advisors LP Sells 81,574 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,574 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 454,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 30,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 444,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 91,928 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 116,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Owl Rock Capital

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric A. Kaye acquired 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 88,314 shares of company stock worth $1,168,194. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.93. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ORCC. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

About Owl Rock Capital

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.