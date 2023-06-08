First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of TechTarget as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TechTarget by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TechTarget by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in TechTarget by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTGT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

TTGT stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $73.43.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

