First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,847,000 after purchasing an additional 37,317 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,998,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,391,000 after acquiring an additional 41,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,884,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,535,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,584,000 after acquiring an additional 46,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on H. Barclays downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $139.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.6 %

H stock opened at $116.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 11.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 9,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total transaction of $1,037,113.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,574.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,054. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.