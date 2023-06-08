First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Olympic Steel worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZEUS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,769,000 after purchasing an additional 186,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

ZEUS opened at $48.45 on Thursday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

