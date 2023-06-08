FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 143.65 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 141.42 ($1.76), with a volume of 1395865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.70 ($1.48).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. FirstGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FGP shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 143 ($1.78) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Monday, March 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.05) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 146.40 ($1.82).

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £997.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1,978.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.57.

In other FirstGroup news, insider Graham Sutherland bought 30,569 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £30,874.69 ($38,382.26). Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

