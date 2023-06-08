Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fisker were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fisker by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,752,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,832,000 after purchasing an additional 437,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fisker by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,276,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,587,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fisker by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,387,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,697,000 after purchasing an additional 74,115 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fisker by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fisker by 366.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,300 shares in the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fisker

In other Fisker news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fisker Stock Up 5.9 %

FSR opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Fisker had a negative net margin of 103,404.73% and a negative return on equity of 103.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1550.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

