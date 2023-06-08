Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.61

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.61 and traded as high as C$0.64. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 1,619,759 shares changing hands.

Fission Uranium Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$447.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.75.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

