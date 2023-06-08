Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 148,938 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 539,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,384,000 after purchasing an additional 401,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

