Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,503,666.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.93. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Stories

