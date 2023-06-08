Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,193,000 after acquiring an additional 42,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,560,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,055,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after buying an additional 17,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $108,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $108,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $116,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,654.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,811 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ FELE opened at $99.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.38 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.26 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.