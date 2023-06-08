Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 909 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NovoCure by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average of $75.24. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $45.69 and a 52-week high of $120.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.